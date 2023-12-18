The Chicago State Cougars (5-9) take on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Game Info

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points below the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Vaqueros put up an average of 73.9 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 71.1 the Cougars give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.1 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-3.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

At home, UT Rio Grande Valley scores 86.8 points per game. On the road, it scores 68.0.

At home, the Vaqueros concede 74.3 points per game. Away, they concede 82.3.

At home, UT Rio Grande Valley makes 8.0 trifectas per game, 3.2 more than it averages on the road (4.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32.0%) than on the road (31.7%).

