How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago State Cougars (5-9) take on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- The Vaqueros have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points below the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
- This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Cougars are the rebounding team in the country, the Vaqueros rank 257th.
- The Vaqueros put up an average of 73.9 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 71.1 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.1 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-3.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UT Rio Grande Valley scores 86.8 points per game. On the road, it scores 68.0.
- At home, the Vaqueros concede 74.3 points per game. Away, they concede 82.3.
- At home, UT Rio Grande Valley makes 8.0 trifectas per game, 3.2 more than it averages on the road (4.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32.0%) than on the road (31.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|L 77-75
|Wisdom Gym
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|W 76-74
|American Bank Center
|12/15/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|L 86-76
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|SFA
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.