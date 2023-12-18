The Dallas Mavericks, with Tim Hardaway Jr., match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hardaway tallied 25 points and six rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 131-120 win versus the Trail Blazers.

In this piece we'll examine Hardaway's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.7 16.5 Rebounds -- 3.5 3.1 Assists -- 1.5 1.3 PRA -- 22.7 20.9 PR -- 21.2 19.6 3PM 3.5 3.5 3.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Hardaway's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 13.8% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.3 per contest.

He's put up 9.3 threes per game, or 19.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Hardaway's Mavericks average 103.1 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 100.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 110.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ninth in the NBA, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets concede 24.9 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the fourth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 27 9 3 2 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.