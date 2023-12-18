How to Watch the Texas State vs. Florida International Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Florida International Panthers (6-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas State vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats' 68.0 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 63.8 the Panthers allow.
- Texas State is 6-0 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
- Florida International's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 68.0 points.
- The Panthers average 71.3 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 55.1 the Bobcats give up.
- Florida International is 5-3 when scoring more than 55.1 points.
- When Texas State gives up fewer than 71.3 points, it is 6-3.
- The Panthers are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Bobcats concede to opponents (37.5%).
- The Bobcats' 41.0 shooting percentage from the field is 2.0 higher than the Panthers have given up.
Texas State Leaders
- Tiffany Tullis: 8.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 45.5 FG%
- Jaylin Foster: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Ja'Niah Henson: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)
- Timia Jefferson: 10.9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Gara Beth Self: 6.6 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
Texas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 79-41
|Strahan Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 67-52
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/14/2023
|Denver
|W 72-46
|Strahan Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/20/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
