The Florida International Panthers (5-4) meet the Texas State Bobcats (5-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Texas State vs. Florida International Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Texas State Players to Watch

Mya Kone: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Ajae Yoakum: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Courtney Prenger: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Maria Torres: 4.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

Florida International Players to Watch

