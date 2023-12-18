Monday's game features the Texas Southern Tigers (1-7) and the Omaha Mavericks (3-6) matching up at Health & PE Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 74-72 victory for Texas Southern according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 18.

The Tigers enter this game following an 82-45 loss to Tulsa on Friday.

Texas Southern vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas

Texas Southern vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Southern 74, Omaha 72

Other SWAC Predictions

Texas Southern Schedule Analysis

The Tigers haven't beaten a single Division 1 opponent this season.

Texas Southern has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).

Texas Southern Leaders

Jaida Belton: 5.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK, 40.4 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK, 40.4 FG% Daeja Holmes: 9.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

9.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39) Jordyn Turner: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Taniya Lawson: 11.1 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

11.1 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Alisa Knight: 3.7 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Tigers have a -182 scoring differential, falling short by 22.7 points per game. They're putting up 55.3 points per game to rank 321st in college basketball and are giving up 78.0 per contest to rank 343rd in college basketball.

