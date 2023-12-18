Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) will play the Tarleton State Texans (6-2) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Jakorie Smith: 16.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kiandre Gaddy: 13.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Lue Williams: 12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Emmanuel Innocenti: 6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Devon Barnes: 8.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- Smith: 16.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gaddy: 13.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Williams: 12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Innocenti: 6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Barnes: 8.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison
|Tarleton State Rank
|Tarleton State AVG
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Jacksonville State Rank
|274th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|69.4
|281st
|66th
|65.4
|Points Allowed
|62.2
|25th
|206th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|33.1
|180th
|43rd
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|63rd
|336th
|5
|3pt Made
|5.7
|310th
|324th
|10.6
|Assists
|11.4
|292nd
|264th
|13
|Turnovers
|12.7
|242nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.