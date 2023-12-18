The Tarleton State Texans (8-2) will be attempting to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

In games Tarleton State shoots better than 42.5% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Texans are the 166th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 200th.

The Texans score 10.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Gamecocks give up (62.7).

When Tarleton State totals more than 62.7 points, it is 7-1.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

Tarleton State is posting 86.8 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 65.8 points per contest.

The Texans are giving up 57.5 points per game this season at home, which is 16.8 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (74.3).

In terms of three-point shooting, Tarleton State has performed worse when playing at home this year, sinking 3.8 threes per game with a 23.8% three-point percentage, compared to 4.5 per game and a 29.0% percentage on the road.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule