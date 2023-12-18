The SMU Mustangs (4-5) will look to halt a four-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Moody Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

SMU vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison

The Bearkats put up just 4.9 more points per game (72.7) than the Mustangs allow (67.8).

When it scores more than 67.8 points, Sam Houston is 2-0.

SMU's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.7 points.

The Mustangs score only 4.1 more points per game (73.1) than the Bearkats allow (69).

SMU is 2-2 when scoring more than 69 points.

Sam Houston has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.1 points.

The Mustangs are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Bearkats concede to opponents (43.1%).

The Bearkats' 36.6 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Mustangs have conceded.

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 20.3 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

20.3 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Tamia Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

10.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG% Chantae Embry: 10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)

10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28) Reagan Bradley: 8.8 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

