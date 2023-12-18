The SMU Mustangs (4-5) aim to snap a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Sam Houston vs. SMU Scoring Comparison

  • The Bearkats' 72.7 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 67.8 the Mustangs give up.
  • When it scores more than 67.8 points, Sam Houston is 2-0.
  • SMU is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.7 points.
  • The Mustangs put up 73.1 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 69.0 the Bearkats give up.
  • When SMU puts up more than 69.0 points, it is 2-2.
  • Sam Houston is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.
  • The Mustangs are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Bearkats concede to opponents (43.1%).
  • The Bearkats make 36.6% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Mustangs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Sam Houston Leaders

  • Raanee Smith: 12.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK, 48.9 FG%
  • Kaylee Jefferson: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)
  • Diana Rosenthal: 12.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)
  • Sydnee Kemp: 11.8 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)
  • Kassidy Dixon: 9.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.7 FG%

Sam Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Texas Tech L 93-60 United Supermarkets Arena
12/10/2023 Texas College W 114-51 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/16/2023 UT Arlington L 76-65 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/18/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
12/21/2023 @ Utah Valley - Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
12/30/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Bernard Johnson Coliseum

