Sam Houston vs. SMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 18
Monday's contest that pits the SMU Mustangs (4-5) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) at Moody Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-63 in favor of SMU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 18.
The Bearkats lost their last matchup 76-65 against UT Arlington on Saturday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sam Houston vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sam Houston vs. SMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: SMU 77, Sam Houston 63
Other CUSA Predictions
Sam Houston Schedule Analysis
- The Bearkats' signature win this season came against the Texas State Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 123) in our computer rankings. The Bearkats brought home the 66-62 win on the road on November 21.
- Sam Houston has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sam Houston 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-62 on the road over Texas State (No. 123) on November 21
- 67-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 293) on November 11
- 65-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 304) on December 1
Sam Houston Leaders
- Raanee Smith: 12.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK, 48.9 FG%
- Kaylee Jefferson: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)
- Diana Rosenthal: 12.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)
- Sydnee Kemp: 11.8 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)
- Kassidy Dixon: 9.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.7 FG%
Sam Houston Performance Insights
- The Bearkats outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game (posting 72.7 points per game, 97th in college basketball, and allowing 69.0 per contest, 268th in college basketball) and have a +33 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.