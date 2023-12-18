Oddsmakers have listed player props for Donovan Mitchell, Alperen Sengun and others when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Houston Rockets at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and Space City Home Network

BSOH and Space City Home Network

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -104)

The 19.7 points Sengun scores per game are 2.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

His rebounding average of nine is lower than his over/under on Monday (8.5).

Sengun averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Monday's over/under.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 7.5 (Over: -156) 3.5 (Over: +146)

Fred VanVleet's 16.6 points per game average is 0.1 points higher than Monday's over/under.

He has grabbed 4.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's season-long assist average -- 8.4 per game -- is 0.9 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

VanVleet has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jabari Smith Jr. Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +102)

Jabari Smith Jr.'s 12.7 points per game are 0.2 higher than Monday's prop total.

He has pulled down 8.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -161) 3.5 (Over: -106)

Mitchell's 27.3 points per game average is 2.2 less than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (5.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (5.5).

Mitchell's season-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the exact same as Monday's assist over/under.

Mitchell's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 7.5 (Over: -156) 3.5 (Over: +146)

The 14.5-point prop bet set for Max Strus on Monday is 0.9 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 1.0 more rebound than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Strus' assists average -- 3.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

He makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

