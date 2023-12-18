The Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) face the Houston Rockets (13-10) on December 18, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Rockets.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Rockets vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.7% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Houston has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Rockets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 15th.

The Rockets put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Cavaliers give up (111.2).

Houston is 5-5 when it scores more than 111.2 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Rockets are better offensively, putting up 110.6 points per game, compared to 109.1 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 97.8 points per game at home, and 115.1 on the road.

Houston is conceding fewer points at home (97.8 per game) than on the road (115.1).

This year the Rockets are picking up fewer assists at home (24.8 per game) than on the road (25.9).

Rockets Injuries