Heading into a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12), the Houston Rockets (13-10) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Rockets' most recent contest was a 128-119 loss to the Bucks on Sunday. Fred VanVleet's team-high 22 points paced the Rockets in the losing effort.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Amen Thompson SF Out Illness 5.4 3.2 1.4

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley: Out (Knee), Darius Garland: Out (Jaw), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal)

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and Space City Home Network

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 213.5

