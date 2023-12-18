The Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) take the court against the Houston Rockets (13-10) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and Space City Home Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 213.5.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -5.5 213.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has played 10 games this season that have gone over 213.5 combined points scored.

Houston has a 216-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 2.5 more points than this game's total.

Houston is 17-6-0 ATS this year.

The Rockets have come away with seven wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Houston has a record of 1-6 when it is set as the underdog by +165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Rockets vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 16 61.5% 111.1 221 111.2 217.3 223.1 Rockets 10 43.5% 109.9 221 106.1 217.3 220.5

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have hit the over four times.

Houston has performed better against the spread at home (11-1-0) than on the road (6-5-0) this year.

The Rockets put up an average of 109.9 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 111.2 the Cavaliers allow.

Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall when it scores more than 111.2 points.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Rockets and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 17-6 5-2 8-15 Cavaliers 13-13 2-2 13-13

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Rockets Cavaliers 109.9 Points Scored (PG) 111.1 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 7-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-7 5-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-7 106.1 Points Allowed (PG) 111.2 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 14-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-6 12-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-4

