Rockets vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) take the court against the Houston Rockets (13-10) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and Space City Home Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 213.5.
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-5.5
|213.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has played 10 games this season that have gone over 213.5 combined points scored.
- Houston has a 216-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 2.5 more points than this game's total.
- Houston is 17-6-0 ATS this year.
- The Rockets have come away with seven wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Houston has a record of 1-6 when it is set as the underdog by +165 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Rockets vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 213.5
|% of Games Over 213.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|16
|61.5%
|111.1
|221
|111.2
|217.3
|223.1
|Rockets
|10
|43.5%
|109.9
|221
|106.1
|217.3
|220.5
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have hit the over four times.
- Houston has performed better against the spread at home (11-1-0) than on the road (6-5-0) this year.
- The Rockets put up an average of 109.9 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 111.2 the Cavaliers allow.
- Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall when it scores more than 111.2 points.
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|17-6
|5-2
|8-15
|Cavaliers
|13-13
|2-2
|13-13
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Rockets
|Cavaliers
|109.9
|111.1
|26
|24
|7-3
|12-7
|5-5
|12-7
|106.1
|111.2
|2
|8
|14-2
|7-6
|12-4
|9-4
