Rockets vs. Cavaliers December 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Rockets (8-9), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, face the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and Space City Home Network.
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOH, Space City Home Network
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun puts up 21.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Rockets.
- The Rockets are getting 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game from Fred VanVleet this year.
- Jalen Green gives the Rockets 19.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Rockets are getting 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr. this year.
- Dillon Brooks is putting up 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley puts up 16.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 56.8% from the floor.
- Donovan Mitchell averages 27.1 points, 5.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
- Max Strus puts up 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Darius Garland averages 19.3 points, 2.7 boards and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jarrett Allen puts up 13.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison
|Cavaliers
|Rockets
|110.8
|Points Avg.
|110.1
|111.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|107.2
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.0%
|34.3%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
