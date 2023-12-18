The Houston Rockets (8-9), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, face the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSOH, Space City Home Network

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun puts up 21.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Rockets.

The Rockets are getting 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game from Fred VanVleet this year.

Jalen Green gives the Rockets 19.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Rockets are getting 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr. this year.

Dillon Brooks is putting up 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley puts up 16.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 56.8% from the floor.

Donovan Mitchell averages 27.1 points, 5.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Max Strus puts up 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Darius Garland averages 19.3 points, 2.7 boards and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarrett Allen puts up 13.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Rockets 110.8 Points Avg. 110.1 111.2 Points Allowed Avg. 107.2 47.7% Field Goal % 47.0% 34.3% Three Point % 35.9%

