On Monday, December 18, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) square off against the Houston Rockets (13-10) at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and Space City Home Network.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and Space City Home Network

BSOH and Space City Home Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-5.5) 213.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-5) 214 -200 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 111.1 points per game (24th in the league) while allowing 111.2 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game, with a +87 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.9 points per game (26th in NBA) and give up 106.1 per contest (second in league).

The teams combine to score 221 points per game, 7.5 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 217.3 points per game combined, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has compiled a 13-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Houston has put together a 17-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Rockets and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +12500 +6000 - Cavaliers +5000 +1800 -

