Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (17-10) and Dallas Mavericks (16-9) will square off on Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Nikola Jokic and Dereck Lively are players to watch for the Nuggets and Mavericks, respectively.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, BSSW

Mavericks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Mavericks defeated the Trail Blazers on Saturday, 131-120. Their top scorer was Luka Doncic with 40 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 40 12 10 1 0 4 Tim Hardaway Jr. 25 6 1 1 0 5 Dante Exum 18 2 3 1 0 1

Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic averages 32.7 points, 8.3 boards and 9.1 assists, making 48.8% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 3.8 triples per contest (second in league).

Lively contributes with 8.9 points per game, plus 7.7 boards and 1.1 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 17.7 points, 3.5 boards and 1.5 assists, making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game (fourth in league).

The Mavericks get 10 points, 3.7 boards and 1 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr..

Grant Williams averages 9.7 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists, making 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 32.6 7.5 9.8 1.4 0.7 3.2 Dereck Lively 9.1 7.1 0.8 0.7 2.1 0 Dante Exum 11.6 3.5 3.5 0.8 0.2 1.5 Derrick Jones Jr. 11.1 3.4 1 1.1 0.9 1.8 Tim Hardaway Jr. 12.7 2.5 0.6 0.2 0 2.3

