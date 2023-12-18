The Denver Nuggets host the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena on Monday (tip at 9:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and others in this outing.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW

NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -161) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Doncic is averaging 32.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.8 less than Monday's over/under.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 9.5).

Doncic averages 9.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.

Doncic has connected on 3.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -106)

Monday's over/under for Tim Hardaway Jr. is 18.5 points. That's 0.8 more than his season average of 17.7.

Hardaway has knocked down 3.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Monday.

Derrick Jones Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 10.5-point prop bet set for Derrick Jones Jr. on Monday is 0.5 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.8 less rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -130) 10.5 (Over: +110) 0.5 (Over: -192)

The 27.0 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 1.5 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (28.5).

He has collected 12.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (10.5).

Jokic has connected on 1.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -106)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 16.8 points per game are 0.3 higher than Monday's prop total.

He has averaged 8.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

He makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

