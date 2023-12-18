Lamar vs. Southern Miss December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Lamar vs. Southern Miss Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Lamar Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lamar Players to Watch
- Terry Anderson: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Adam Hamilton: 10.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cody Pennebaker: 9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Anderson: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Hamilton: 10.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Pryor: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Pennebaker: 9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lamar vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison
|Lamar Rank
|Lamar AVG
|Southern Miss AVG
|Southern Miss Rank
|54th
|82.1
|Points Scored
|69.4
|281st
|327th
|78.7
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|81st
|62nd
|36.4
|Rebounds
|32.9
|194th
|34th
|11.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|118th
|56th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|6.0
|287th
|32nd
|17.2
|Assists
|11.8
|268th
|277th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|134th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.