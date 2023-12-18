The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lamar vs. Southern Miss Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lamar Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar Players to Watch

Terry Anderson: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Adam Hamilton: 10.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Chris Pryor: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Cody Pennebaker: 9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Anderson: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Hamilton: 10.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Pryor: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jackson: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Pennebaker: 9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lamar vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison

Lamar Rank Lamar AVG Southern Miss AVG Southern Miss Rank 54th 82.1 Points Scored 69.4 281st 327th 78.7 Points Allowed 66.4 81st 62nd 36.4 Rebounds 32.9 194th 34th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 10.0 118th 56th 9.1 3pt Made 6.0 287th 32nd 17.2 Assists 11.8 268th 277th 13.3 Turnovers 11.3 134th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.