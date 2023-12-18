The Dallas Stars, with Jason Robertson, take the ice Monday against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Robertson in the Stars-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 18:02 on the ice per game.

In seven of 29 games this season Robertson has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Robertson has a point in 19 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points seven times.

Robertson has had an assist in a game 16 times this year over 29 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Robertson's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Robertson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 29 Games 10 27 Points 8 9 Goals 1 18 Assists 7

