Jabari Smith Jr. NBA Player Preview vs. the Cavaliers - December 18
Jabari Smith Jr. will take the court for the Houston Rockets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Below we will break down Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|12.7
|12.2
|Rebounds
|8.5
|8.7
|10.7
|Assists
|--
|1.8
|2.4
|PRA
|--
|23.2
|25.3
|PR
|--
|21.4
|22.9
Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Cavaliers
- Smith is responsible for taking 11.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.2 per game.
- Smith's Rockets average 100.2 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 100.5 possessions per contest.
- Conceding 111.2 points per game, the Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.
- On the glass, the Cavaliers have given up 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the league.
- The Cavaliers are the fourth-ranked team in the league, allowing 24.3 assists per game.
Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Cavaliers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/26/2023
|32
|12
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/26/2023
|19
|14
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
