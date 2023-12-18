Dillon Brooks will take the court for the Houston Rockets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brooks, in his previous game (December 17 loss against the Bucks), put up 18 points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Brooks, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.0 14.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.7 3.2 Assists -- 1.7 1.4 PRA -- 19.4 18.7 PR -- 17.7 17.3 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Brooks is responsible for attempting 12.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.9 per game.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 14.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brooks' opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 100.5 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.2.

Giving up 111.2 points per contest, the Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are 11th in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have given up 24.3 per game, fourth in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are 13th in the league, allowing 12.3 makes per game.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 22 9 2 1 0 0 1 1/18/2023 31 8 3 0 0 1 0

