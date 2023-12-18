Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anderson County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Anderson County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anderson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Van High School at Palestine High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Palestine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.