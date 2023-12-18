Alperen Sengun's Houston Rockets take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent action, a 128-119 loss to the Bucks, Sengun had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

In this article, we dig into Sengun's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.7 19.2 Rebounds 8.5 9.0 9.4 Assists 4.5 5.2 4.9 PRA -- 33.9 33.5 PR -- 28.7 28.6



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Sengun has taken 15.0 shots per game this season and made 7.9 per game, which account for 17.3% and 19.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Sengun's Rockets average 100.2 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 100.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 111.2 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers concede 43.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have given up 24.3 per game, fourth in the NBA.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 33 14 8 4 0 1 0 1/26/2023 30 14 7 7 0 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.