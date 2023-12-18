How to Watch the Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. It will air at 7:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 74.4 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 64.3 the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
- Abilene Christian has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.
- Western Kentucky has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.4 points.
- The Hilltoppers score 65.4 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 66.7 the Wildcats allow.
- Western Kentucky has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 66.7 points.
- Abilene Christian is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.
- This year the Hilltoppers are shooting 38.8% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Wildcats concede.
Abilene Christian Leaders
- Bella Earle: 13.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)
- Payton Hull: 16.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.1 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (29-for-67)
- Addison Martin: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%
- Aspen Thornton: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)
- Emma Troxell: 4.2 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)
Abilene Christian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ SFA
|L 89-82
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ TCU
|L 77-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/11/2023
|McMurry
|W 91-55
|Teague Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/30/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Teague Center
|1/6/2024
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
