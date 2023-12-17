The Oregon State Beavers (6-3) host the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) after winning three straight home games. The Beavers are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The point total in the matchup is 147.5.

UTSA vs. Oregon State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon State -10.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Roadrunners Betting Records & Stats

UTSA has combined with its opponents to score more than 147.5 points in six of nine games this season.

UTSA's games this year have had a 161.4-point total on average, 13.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UTSA has covered the spread just twice in nine opportunities this season.

UTSA has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Roadrunners have been at least a +450 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

UTSA has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

UTSA vs. Oregon State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon State 3 37.5% 71.7 151.9 70.9 152.1 137.0 UTSA 6 66.7% 80.2 151.9 81.2 152.1 151.9

Additional UTSA Insights & Trends

The Roadrunners' 80.2 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 70.9 the Beavers allow to opponents.

UTSA has put together a 2-5 ATS record and a 5-3 overall record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.

UTSA vs. Oregon State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon State 3-5-0 0-1 6-2-0 UTSA 2-7-0 0-1 7-2-0

UTSA vs. Oregon State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon State UTSA 10-7 Home Record 8-10 1-10 Away Record 2-11 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70 56.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

