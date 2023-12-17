UTSA vs. Oregon State December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (4-3) face the UTSA Roadrunners (4-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.
UTSA vs. Oregon State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
UTSA Players to Watch
- Jordan Pope: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Bilodeau: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dexter Akanno: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- KC Ibekwe: 5.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Christian Wright: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Oregon State Players to Watch
UTSA vs. Oregon State Stat Comparison
|Oregon State Rank
|Oregon State AVG
|UTSA AVG
|UTSA Rank
|245th
|71.6
|Points Scored
|78.1
|110th
|201st
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|82.4
|349th
|173rd
|33.4
|Rebounds
|37.5
|43rd
|273rd
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|64th
|292nd
|5.9
|3pt Made
|8.5
|89th
|262nd
|11.9
|Assists
|13.6
|161st
|277th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|132nd
