The UTEP Miners (6-4) face the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Teague Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

UTEP has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Miners rank 105th.

The Miners put up an average of 78.6 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 73.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

UTEP has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 73.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UTEP put up 69.9 points per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (66.6).

The Miners conceded 63.8 points per game at home last season, and 74.7 on the road.

At home, UTEP drained 4.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (4.9). UTEP's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule