The UTEP Miners (6-4) face the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Teague Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

UTEP Stats Insights

  • The Miners have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • UTEP has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.8% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Miners rank 105th.
  • The Miners put up an average of 78.6 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 73.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • UTEP has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 73.7 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UTEP put up 69.9 points per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (66.6).
  • The Miners conceded 63.8 points per game at home last season, and 74.7 on the road.
  • At home, UTEP drained 4.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (4.9). UTEP's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Texas A&M-CC L 67-63 Don Haskins Center
12/4/2023 Western New Mexico W 90-62 Don Haskins Center
12/9/2023 @ Oregon L 71-49 Matthew Knight Arena
12/17/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center
12/20/2023 Norfolk State - Don Haskins Center
12/30/2023 Seattle U - Don Haskins Center

