College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week

California Golden Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders

  • Time: 9:15 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 16
  • Venue: Independence Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas Tech (-3.5)

UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Tuesday, December 19
  • Venue: Toyota Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UTSA (-7)

Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Date: Tuesday, December 26
  • Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas State (-3.5)

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowboys

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, December 27
  • Venue: NRG Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oklahoma State (-3.5)

No. 17 SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Date: Thursday, December 28
  • Venue: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: SMU (-13)

No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 2 Washington Huskies

  • Time: 8:45 PM ET
  • Date: Monday, January 1
  • Venue: Caesars Superdome
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: Texas (-3.5)

