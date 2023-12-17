The Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies take the field in the Sugar Bowl for college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Texas.

College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week

California Golden Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Venue: Independence Stadium

Independence Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas Tech (-3.5)

UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Venue: Toyota Stadium

Toyota Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UTSA (-7)

Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas State (-3.5)

Click here for a full Texas State/Rice preview

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma State (-3.5)

Click here for a full A&M/OSU preview

No. 17 SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-9.5)

No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 2 Washington Huskies

Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Date: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Texas (-4)

