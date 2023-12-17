The TCU Horned Frogs (10-0) aim to extend a nine-game home winning stretch when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (5-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU vs. Lamar Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score an average of 66.1 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 54.0 the Horned Frogs allow.

Lamar is 5-1 when it scores more than 54.0 points.

TCU's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.1 points.

The Horned Frogs record 79.5 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 57.8 the Cardinals allow.

When TCU totals more than 57.8 points, it is 10-0.

Lamar has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 79.5 points.

The Horned Frogs shoot 45.8% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.

The Cardinals shoot 44.9% from the field, 12% higher than the Horned Frogs concede.

TCU Leaders

Madison Conner: 23.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (52-for-118)

23.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (52-for-118) Sedona Prince: 21.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.3 BLK, 59.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

21.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.3 BLK, 59.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)

10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47) Jaden Owens: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 AST, 34.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

6.8 PTS, 7.1 AST, 34.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

TCU Schedule