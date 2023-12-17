The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-3) play the Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It tips at 3:00 PM ET.

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Ladyjacks average 19.8 more points per game (78.7) than the Raiders allow their opponents to score (58.9).

When it scores more than 58.9 points, SFA is 6-2.

Middle Tennessee is 8-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.7 points.

The Raiders average 68.0 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 68.4 the Ladyjacks allow.

When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 68.4 points, it is 5-0.

When SFA allows fewer than 68.0 points, it is 4-0.

The Raiders are making 41.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Ladyjacks allow to opponents (41.0%).

The Ladyjacks' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.8 higher than the Raiders have conceded.

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 18.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.1 FG%

18.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.1 FG% Destini Lombard: 12.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)

12.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37) Kyla Deck: 12.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)

12.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41) Zoe Nelson: 6.6 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

6.6 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

