Sunday's game features the Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-3) and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-3) squaring off at Murphy Athletic Center (on December 17) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-64 victory for Middle Tennessee.

The Ladyjacks dropped their most recent game 74-69 against Alabama on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Middle Tennessee 72, SFA 64

Other WAC Predictions

SFA Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Ladyjacks captured their signature win of the season on November 25, a 67-56 home victory.
  • Based on the RPI, the Raiders have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SFA 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 67-56 at home over Rice (No. 90) on November 25
  • 76-71 at home over Portland (No. 95) on December 7
  • 89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 158) on December 2
  • 80-67 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 229) on November 29
  • 73-58 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 327) on November 22

SFA Leaders

  • Kurstyn Harden: 18.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.1 FG%
  • Destini Lombard: 12.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)
  • Kyla Deck: 12.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)
  • Zoe Nelson: 6.6 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)
  • Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

SFA Performance Insights

  • The Ladyjacks outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game (posting 78.7 points per game, 43rd in college basketball, and allowing 68.4 per contest, 259th in college basketball) and have a +92 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.