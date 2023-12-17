Alperen Sengun is one of the players to watch on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) play the Houston Rockets (13-9) at Fiserv Forum.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Bucks

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, Space City Home Network

Rockets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Rockets defeated the Grizzlies on Friday, 103-96. Their top scorer was Dillon Brooks with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dillon Brooks 26 7 1 1 0 3 Fred VanVleet 16 6 8 4 2 2 Alperen Sengun 15 7 1 2 3 0

Rockets vs Bucks Additional Info

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun provides the Rockets 19.7 points, 9.0 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Fred VanVleet's averages on the season are 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest, making 38.0% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per game.

The Rockets receive 12.5 points per game from Jabari Smith Jr., plus 8.9 boards and 1.8 assists.

The Rockets get 17.8 points, 4.5 boards and 3.0 assists per game from Jalen Green.

Brooks' numbers for the season are 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 18.3 9.3 4.7 1.0 1.4 0.7 Fred VanVleet 14.5 4.6 6.8 1.6 0.7 2.5 Jabari Smith Jr. 12.4 11.1 2.4 0.5 1.0 1.5 Jalen Green 17.6 4.4 3.3 0.4 0.3 2.1 Tari Eason 10.0 7.8 1.4 0.8 1.0 1.1

