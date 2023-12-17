The Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (13-9) on December 17, 2023. The Rockets have won five games in a row.

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets vs Bucks Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, one percentage point less than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Houston is 5-4 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Rockets are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 26th.

The Rockets score 9.7 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks give up (119.2).

Houston has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 119.2 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets put up 110.6 points per game at home, 2.5 more than away (108.1). Defensively they allow 97.8 per game, 16 fewer points than away (113.8).

Houston allows 97.8 points per game at home, and 113.8 on the road.

At home the Rockets are collecting 24.8 assists per game, 1.1 less than away (25.9).

Rockets Injuries