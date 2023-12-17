How to Watch the Rockets vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (13-9) on December 17, 2023. The Rockets have won five games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, one percentage point less than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- Houston is 5-4 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Rockets are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 26th.
- The Rockets score 9.7 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks give up (119.2).
- Houston has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 119.2 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets put up 110.6 points per game at home, 2.5 more than away (108.1). Defensively they allow 97.8 per game, 16 fewer points than away (113.8).
- Houston allows 97.8 points per game at home, and 113.8 on the road.
- At home the Rockets are collecting 24.8 assists per game, 1.1 less than away (25.9).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Amen Thompson
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jae'Sean Tate
|Questionable
|Illness
