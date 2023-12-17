The Houston Rockets (13-9) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, December 17 at 7:00 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Rockets secured a 103-96 victory against the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks totaled 26 points, seven rebounds and one assist for the Rockets.

Rockets vs Bucks Additional Info

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Amen Thompson SF Questionable Illness 5.4 3.2 1.4 Jae'Sean Tate SF Questionable Illness 5.7 3.6 1.2

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Khris Middleton: Questionable (Injury Management), Malik Beasley: Questionable (Illness), Pat Connaughton: Out (Ankle), Chris Livingston: Questionable (Ankle), Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and Space City Home Network

Rockets vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7.5 230.5

