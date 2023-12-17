The Houston Rockets (13-9) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Bucks have won three games in a row. The over/under in the matchup is 230.5.

Rockets vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -7.5 230.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has played five games this season that ended with a combined score above 230.5 points.

Houston has a 214.5-point average over/under in its contests this season, 16.0 fewer points than this game's total.

Houston's ATS record is 17-5-0 this season.

The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (43.8%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +210 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 32.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Rockets vs Bucks Additional Info

Rockets vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 20 80% 124.2 233.7 119.2 224.3 235.9 Rockets 5 22.7% 109.5 233.7 105.1 224.3 220.0

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston is 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.

Three of the Rockets' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Houston has performed better against the spread at home (11-1-0) than away (6-4-0) this year.

The Rockets score an average of 109.5 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 119.2 the Bucks allow.

Houston has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 119.2 points.

Rockets vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Rockets and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 17-5 3-0 7-15 Bucks 11-14 4-6 17-8

Rockets vs. Bucks Point Insights

Rockets Bucks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 124.2 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 4-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-13 3-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 18-6 105.1 Points Allowed (PG) 119.2 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 16-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-3 13-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-0

