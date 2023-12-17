Rockets vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (13-9) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Bucks have won three games in a row. The over/under in the matchup is 230.5.
Rockets vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-7.5
|230.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has played five games this season that ended with a combined score above 230.5 points.
- Houston has a 214.5-point average over/under in its contests this season, 16.0 fewer points than this game's total.
- Houston's ATS record is 17-5-0 this season.
- The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (43.8%) in those games.
- Houston has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +210 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 32.3% chance of pulling out a win.
Rockets vs Bucks Additional Info
Rockets vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|20
|80%
|124.2
|233.7
|119.2
|224.3
|235.9
|Rockets
|5
|22.7%
|109.5
|233.7
|105.1
|224.3
|220.0
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston is 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Three of the Rockets' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Houston has performed better against the spread at home (11-1-0) than away (6-4-0) this year.
- The Rockets score an average of 109.5 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 119.2 the Bucks allow.
- Houston has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 119.2 points.
Rockets vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|17-5
|3-0
|7-15
|Bucks
|11-14
|4-6
|17-8
Rockets vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Rockets
|Bucks
|109.5
|124.2
|27
|2
|4-1
|11-13
|3-2
|18-6
|105.1
|119.2
|1
|23
|16-4
|1-3
|13-7
|4-0
