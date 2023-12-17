On Sunday, December 17, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) take on the Houston Rockets (8-9) at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, Space City Home Network

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun generates 21.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Rockets.

The Rockets are getting 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game from Fred VanVleet this year.

The Rockets are receiving 19.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Jalen Green this year.

The Rockets are getting 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr. this year.

The Rockets are receiving 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Dillon Brooks this year.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 29.9 points, 4.9 assists and 10.8 boards per contest.

Damian Lillard puts up 25.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.6% from downtown with 2.8 made treys per game.

Brook Lopez puts up 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 2.8 blocks (first in league).

Bobby Portis puts up 11.3 points, 6.7 boards and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Malik Beasley posts 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Rockets vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Rockets 121.1 Points Avg. 110.1 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 107.2 49.5% Field Goal % 47.0% 37.3% Three Point % 35.9%

