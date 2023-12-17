Rockets vs. Bucks December 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, December 17, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) take on the Houston Rockets (8-9) at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and Space City Home Network.
Rockets vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, Space City Home Network
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun generates 21.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Rockets.
- The Rockets are getting 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game from Fred VanVleet this year.
- The Rockets are receiving 19.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Jalen Green this year.
- The Rockets are getting 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr. this year.
- The Rockets are receiving 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Dillon Brooks this year.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 29.9 points, 4.9 assists and 10.8 boards per contest.
- Damian Lillard puts up 25.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.6% from downtown with 2.8 made treys per game.
- Brook Lopez puts up 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 2.8 blocks (first in league).
- Bobby Portis puts up 11.3 points, 6.7 boards and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Malik Beasley posts 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.
Rockets vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Rockets
|121.1
|Points Avg.
|110.1
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|107.2
|49.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.0%
|37.3%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
