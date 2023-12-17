Rockets vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 17
When they host the Houston Rockets (13-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) will aim to extend a three-game winning streak. The Rockets have won five games in a row.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Bucks matchup in this article.
Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and Space City Home Network
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Rockets vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-7.5)
|230.5
|-275
|+210
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-6.5)
|230.5
|-250
|+205
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rockets vs Bucks Additional Info
Rockets vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks have a +125 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. They're putting up 124.2 points per game to rank second in the league and are giving up 119.2 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA.
- The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game, with a +96 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.5 points per game (27th in NBA) and allow 105.1 per outing (first in league).
- These teams score 233.7 points per game combined, 3.2 more than this game's point total.
- These two teams together give up 224.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Milwaukee has compiled an 11-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- Houston has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
Rockets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Alperen Sengun
|18.5
|-105
|19.7
|Fred VanVleet
|18.5
|-110
|16.4
|Jalen Green
|16.5
|-125
|17.8
|Dillon Brooks
|13.5
|+100
|13.8
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|12.5
|-105
|12.5
Rockets and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|+15000
|+6600
|-
|Bucks
|+450
|+180
|-
