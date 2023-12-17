The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) will face the North Texas Mean Green (5-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

North Texas vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

North Texas Players to Watch

Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Cameron Matthews: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Josh Hubbard: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK D.J. Jeffries: 5.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Dashawn Davis: 9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Bell: 9.4 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Matthews: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Hubbard: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeffries: 5.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Davis: 9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

North Texas vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG North Texas AVG North Texas Rank 217th 73.4 Points Scored 70.7 259th 11th 60.3 Points Allowed 56.7 3rd 17th 39.1 Rebounds 32.4 218th 107th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 158th 137th 7.9 3pt Made 8.9 68th 233rd 12.4 Assists 11.4 288th 239th 12.7 Turnovers 10.7 93rd

