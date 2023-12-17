The North Texas Eagles (9-1) will try to build on a seven-game winning run when hitting the road against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cajundome. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

North Texas vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 78.5 points per game are 22.3 more points than the 56.2 the Ragin' Cajuns give up to opponents.
  • North Texas has put together a 9-0 record in games it scores more than 56.2 points.
  • Louisiana has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.5 points.
  • The 61.1 points per game the Ragin' Cajuns record are just 2.5 more points than the Eagles give up (58.6).
  • Louisiana is 4-1 when scoring more than 58.6 points.
  • North Texas has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.1 points.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 4.4% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (34.7%).
  • The Eagles shoot 46.6% from the field, 10.2% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

North Texas Leaders

  • Desiray Kernal: 17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)
  • Tommisha Lampkin: 14 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 60 FG%
  • Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)
  • Dyani Robinson: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Desiree Wooten: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Pepperdine W 74-57 UNT Coliseum
12/6/2023 UAPB W 73-66 UNT Coliseum
12/9/2023 Alcorn State W 84-50 UNT Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ Louisiana - Cajundome
12/21/2023 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena
12/30/2023 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.