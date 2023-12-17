The Houston Cougars (8-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Washington State Cougars (10-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Washington

Houston vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

The Houston Cougars score an average of 84.1 points per game, 28.1 more points than the 56.0 the Washington State Cougars allow.

Houston is 8-0 when it scores more than 56.0 points.

Washington State is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 84.1 points.

The Washington State Cougars score 14.6 more points per game (74.8) than the Houston Cougars allow (60.2).

Washington State is 10-0 when scoring more than 60.2 points.

When Houston allows fewer than 74.8 points, it is 8-1.

The Washington State Cougars are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 10.5% higher than the Houston Cougars allow to opponents (36.1%).

The Houston Cougars make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Washington State Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

15.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Bria Patterson: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) N'Yah Boyd: 11.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

11.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43) Kamryn Jones: 7.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

7.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Maliyah Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

Houston Schedule