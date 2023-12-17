The Houston Cougars (8-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Washington State Cougars (10-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Washington
Houston vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

  • The Houston Cougars score an average of 84.1 points per game, 28.1 more points than the 56.0 the Washington State Cougars allow.
  • Houston is 8-0 when it scores more than 56.0 points.
  • Washington State is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 84.1 points.
  • The Washington State Cougars score 14.6 more points per game (74.8) than the Houston Cougars allow (60.2).
  • Washington State is 10-0 when scoring more than 60.2 points.
  • When Houston allows fewer than 74.8 points, it is 8-1.
  • The Washington State Cougars are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 10.5% higher than the Houston Cougars allow to opponents (36.1%).
  • The Houston Cougars make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Washington State Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Houston Leaders

  • Laila Blair: 15.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)
  • Bria Patterson: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
  • N'Yah Boyd: 11.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)
  • Kamryn Jones: 7.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Maliyah Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/8/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce W 86-53 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/12/2023 Texas Southern W 89-42 Fertitta Center
12/14/2023 @ UTSA W 66-64 UTSA Convocation Center
12/17/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
12/20/2023 Rice - Fertitta Center
12/30/2023 Texas Tech - Fertitta Center

