The Houston Rockets, Fred VanVleet included, match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 103-96 win over the Grizzlies (his previous game) VanVleet produced 16 points, six rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks.

We're going to look at VanVleet's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.4 15.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 5.1 Assists 8.5 8.5 8.2 PRA -- 29.2 28.8 PR -- 20.7 20.6 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of VanVleet's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Bucks

VanVleet is responsible for taking 15.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.0 per game.

He's made 3.0 threes per game, or 22.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.3. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 105 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 23rd-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 119.2 points per contest.

On the boards, the Bucks are 20th in the NBA, conceding 44.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Bucks have conceded 26.6 per contest, 17th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks have conceded 12.4 makes per game, 14th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Fred VanVleet vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 38 23 4 11 3 0 1 1/17/2023 37 39 9 7 6 0 0 1/4/2023 47 28 8 12 4 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.