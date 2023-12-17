How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 17
Vitesse Arnhem versus Almere City FC is one of many solid options on today's Eredivisie schedule.
How to watch all the games in the Eredivisie today is available here.
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch Almere City FC vs Vitesse Arnhem
Vitesse Arnhem is on the road to face Almere City FC at Yanmar Stadion in Almere Stad.
- Game Time: 6:15 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Almere City FC (+135)
- Underdog: Vitesse Arnhem (+195)
- Draw: (+250)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Heracles Almelo vs Feyenoord Rotterdam
Feyenoord Rotterdam is on the road to match up with Heracles Almelo at Erve Asito in Almelo.
- Game Time: 8:30 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (-500)
- Underdog: Heracles Almelo (+1000)
- Draw: (+650)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Sparta Rotterdam vs FC Twente Enschede
FC Twente Enschede makes the trip to take on Sparta Rotterdam at Sparta Stadium Het Kasteel in Rotterdam.
- Game Time: 8:30 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Twente Enschede (-115)
- Underdog: Sparta Rotterdam (+310)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Ajax vs PEC Zwolle
PEC Zwolle journeys to match up with Ajax at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.
- Game Time: 10:45 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Ajax (-425)
- Underdog: PEC Zwolle (+950)
- Draw: (+600)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven is on the road to play AZ Alkmaar at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (-125)
- Underdog: AZ Alkmaar (+320)
- Draw: (+290)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
