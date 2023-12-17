The Houston Rockets, Dillon Brooks included, take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Brooks totaled 26 points and seven rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 103-96 win against the Grizzlies.

With prop bets available for Brooks, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.8 13.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.6 3.3 Assists -- 1.7 1.4 PRA -- 19.1 18.3 PR -- 17.4 16.9 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.6



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Bucks

Brooks has taken 10.8 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 12.4% and 12.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 4.7 threes per game, or 13.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brooks' opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 105 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 100.3 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

Allowing 119.2 points per game, the Bucks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Bucks allow 44.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 20th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are ranked 17th in the NBA, conceding 26.6 per contest.

The Bucks are the 14th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 31 11 4 2 1 1 0 12/15/2022 21 18 3 4 1 0 0

