On Sunday, December 17 at 4:25 PM ET, the Buffalo Bills will face the Dallas Cowboys at Highmark Stadium. Our computer model projects a victory for the Cowboys -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Bills rank 14th in total defense this season (321.9 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 378.9 total yards per game. Things have been positive for the Cowboys on both sides of the ball, as they are putting up 32.4 points per game (best) and ceding only 17.9 points per game (fourth-best).

Cowboys vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (+2) Under (50.5) Cowboys 25, Bills 22

Cowboys Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Cowboys.

Dallas is 9-4-0 ATS this year.

The Cowboys have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

So far this year, eight of Dallas' 13 games with a set number have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 5.4 points higher than the average scoring total for Cowboys games (45.1).

Bills Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bills have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Buffalo has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

When playing as at least 2-point favorites this season, the Bills have an ATS record of 4-6.

Buffalo games have hit the over four out of 13 times this season.

The over/under in this game is 50.5 points, 4.4 higher than the average total in Bills games this season.

Cowboys vs. Bills 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 26.8 18.8 28.3 16 25 22 Dallas 32.4 17.9 39.9 15.4 23.7 20.8

