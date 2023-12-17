The Houston Rockets (13-9) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Bucks have won three games in a row.

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

BSWI and Space City Home Network

Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Rockets vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 115 - Rockets 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 7.5)

Rockets (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-1.9)

Bucks (-1.9) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.0

The Rockets' .773 ATS win percentage (17-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bucks' .440 mark (11-14-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Milwaukee covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (40%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it more often (68% of the time) than Houston (31.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 18-6, while the Rockets are 7-9 as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

Offensively the Rockets are the fourth-worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). However defensively they are best (105.1 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Houston is fourth-best in the league in rebounds (46.1 per game) and 17th in rebounds conceded (44).

This season the Rockets are ranked 20th in the NBA in assists at 25.3 per game.

In 2023-24, Houston is 11th in the league in turnovers committed (12.8 per game) and 24th in turnovers forced (12.1).

The Rockets are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.4 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

