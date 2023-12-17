Who’s the Best Team in the Big 12? See our Weekly Women's Big 12 Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big 12? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Big 12 Power Rankings
1. Texas
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 31-0
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th
- Last Game: W 88-75 vs Arizona
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Kansas State
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st
- Last Game: W 79-53 vs North Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: Oral Roberts
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Baylor
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th
- Last Game: W 75-57 vs Miami (FL)
Next Game
- Opponent: Providence
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: FloHoops
4. TCU
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 25-5
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd
- Last Game: W 68-51 vs Lamar
Next Game
- Opponent: Omaha
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
5. West Virginia
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 24-5
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st
- Last Game: W 107-43 vs Delaware State
Next Game
- Opponent: Wright State
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18
6. Texas Tech
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th
- Last Game: W 76-35 vs Incarnate Word
Next Game
- Opponent: Tulsa
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
7. Kansas
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd
- Last Game: W 69-48 vs Central Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Nebraska
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
8. UCF
- Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd
- Last Game: W 72-45 vs New Orleans
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
9. Oklahoma
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
- Last Game: L 92-76 vs UNLV
Next Game
- Opponent: North Carolina
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Oklahoma State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd
- Last Game: W 76-58 vs Southern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah Tech
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
11. Iowa State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd
- Last Game: W 105-68 vs Troy
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Iowa
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
12. Houston
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th
- Last Game: L 95-48 vs Washington State
Next Game
- Opponent: Rice
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
13. BYU
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 14-17
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th
- Last Game: W 79-76 vs Idaho State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Missouri State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
14. Cincinnati
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th
- Last Game: W 58-56 vs Southern Indiana
Next Game
- Opponent: Siena
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
