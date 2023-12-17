The Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) play the UTEP Miners (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. UTEP Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Miners' opponents have hit.
  • In games Abilene Christian shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Miners sit at 155th.
  • The Wildcats average 74.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 68.4 the Miners give up.
  • Abilene Christian is 2-5 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Abilene Christian averaged 81.3 points per game last season at home, which was 9.8 more points than it averaged on the road (71.5).
  • When playing at home, the Wildcats ceded 14.2 fewer points per game (64) than on the road (78.2).
  • Abilene Christian made 7.4 treys per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.9% at home and 36.8% in road games.

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 SFA L 79-74 Teague Center
12/6/2023 Northern Arizona L 78-76 Teague Center
12/10/2023 Howard Payne W 120-69 Teague Center
12/17/2023 UTEP - Teague Center
12/21/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/30/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena

