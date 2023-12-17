Seeking an updated view of the AAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 28-3

9-2 | 28-3 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 64-54 vs Saint Bonaventure

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arizona

@ Arizona Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

2. Memphis

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 26-5

8-2 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: W 79-77 vs Clemson

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Virginia

Virginia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. SMU

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 23-7

7-4 | 23-7 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st

101st Last Game: W 68-57 vs Florida State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Houston Christian

Houston Christian Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Wichita State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 18-12

8-3 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th

94th Last Game: W 69-68 vs Southern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kansas State

@ Kansas State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Charlotte

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 18-11

5-5 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th

76th Last Game: L 64-56 vs Richmond

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Greensboro

Greensboro Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. North Texas

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-14

5-5 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd

132nd Last Game: L 72-54 vs Mississippi State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UT Arlington

UT Arlington Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Tulane

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-11

8-2 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd

283rd Last Game: W 105-81 vs Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: George Mason

George Mason Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. South Florida

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 18-11

5-4 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th

255th Last Game: W 77-64 vs Loyola Chicago

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Tulsa

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 19-10

6-3 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th

312th Last Game: W 73-72 vs Missouri State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Temple

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-16

6-4 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 162nd

162nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th

168th Last Game: L 87-78 vs VCU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Nevada

Nevada Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Rice

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 10-20

5-6 | 10-20 Overall Rank: 180th

180th Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th

90th Last Game: W 76-51 vs Northwestern State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. East Carolina

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 9-21

6-5 | 9-21 Overall Rank: 195th

195th Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd

293rd Last Game: L 70-65 vs Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Delaware State

Delaware State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. UAB

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 9-21

6-5 | 9-21 Overall Rank: 212th

212th Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th

247th Last Game: W 92-56 vs Montevallo

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Drake

Drake Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. UTSA

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-24

5-6 | 6-24 Overall Rank: 314th

314th Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd

343rd Last Game: L 66-65 vs Oregon State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game